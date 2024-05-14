Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Talent growth, investments to help India's AI market reach $5.1 billion by 2027
Fueled by talent growth and continued investment, the Artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is forecast to grow at 31.5 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, a new report showed on Tuesday.
New Delhi : Fueled by talent growth and continued investment, the Artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is forecast to grow at 31.5 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, a new report showed on Tuesday.
The AI software sector will be the primary driver of overall growth, reaching $2.6 billion by 2027, according to the report unveiled at 'Intel-AI For India' event.
The AI infrastructure spending is projected to reach $733 million in the same period.
"With an unmatched talent pool, frugal innovation and data at scale, India stands poised to lead the global AI revolution. India's commitment to AI, underscored by its proactive approach, is driving transformative growth," said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.
AI spending in India is set to undergo the swiftest expansion among the eight examined markets - Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.
"Boasting 20 per cent of the world's data and AI talent, India's strategic position as a global AI leader is reinforced by its robust developer community and skill penetration, poised to surpass even the US," the report mentioned.
Investments in AI in 2024 and 2025 will prioritise the development of AI infrastructure, laying the foundation for high-value use cases that promise transformative impacts in the future.
Notably, the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and manufacturing sectors are emerging as the top spenders in the country.
India has outperformed the Asia-Pacific average in the government dimension because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's pro-AI stance.
About $30.7 million is earmarked in FY2024-25 to establish three centers of excellence in AI in the country, focusing on agriculture, health and sustainable cities.