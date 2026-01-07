CRDA clears Krishna riverfront marina

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA), at its 57th authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved proposals to develop the Krishna riverfront in the capital region as a marina, marking a key step in Amaravati’s planned urban expansion.

The authority decided to invite tenders under the public–private partnership (PPP) model for comprehensive waterfront development, including jetties, leisure tourism boats, food plazas and landscaping works. The authority also approved allocation of alternative plots to 112 farmers who received returnable plots with Vastu-related defects, extended pensions for landless poor families to orphaned minors, and ratified 754 posts in the CRDA. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials from the Municipal Administration, CRDA and Finance Department attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati will commence on January 7, covering seven villages in Guntur and Palnadu districts. A total of 20,494 acres will be pooled for major infrastructure projects, including a sports city, a new railway line, the inner ring road and associated connectivity works.