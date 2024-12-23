CRDA invites tenders for ‘Happy Nest’ township

Guntur : AP CRDA invited tenders for the construction of ‘Happy Nest’ project near Nelapadu in Amaravati. The AP CRDA will construct 12 towers containing G+18 floors in 20,89,260 square feet area on 14.46 acre of land at a cost of Rs 8,18,03,27,113 .This is the first prestigious township to be taken up by the AP CRDA.

Bids can be downloaded from on AP E-procurement portal from December 23 to January 8. Due date for submission of the bid is 3 pm on January 8, 2025. Technical bid will be opened on January 8 at 4 pm. The TDP government had invited the tenders and allotted flats in the project. But the YSRCP government that succeeded it neglected the project. With increased land cost and other expenses, total project cost will touch 1,081.18 crore. . After this project, the AP CRDA will call tenders for several projects in Amaravati. Due to delay in the project, CRDA incurred Rs 270.71 crore loss.

AP CRDA allotted flats to 1,200 applicants in the prestigious township ‘Happy Nest’, out of which 100 persons had taken back their money due to negligence of the YSRCP government.

APCRDA decided to take steps to call for fresh applications for the allotments of 100 flats in the project and began exercise for this purpose.