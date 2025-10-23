CRDA to develop basic infra in capital villages

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner K Kanna Babu said the CRDA will develop basic infrastructure in villages under the capital region at an estimated cost of Rs 904 crore. He said that a detailed project report is being prepared for the purpose.

He was speaking at the ‘APCRDA Gramadarshini’ programme held at Ananthavaram village on Wednesday. The initiative aims to address the concerns of farmers who contributed their lands for the development of Amaravati, the state capital.

Kanna Babu said that the objective of the Gramadarshini programme is to provide speedy solutions to issues raised by capital region farmers and local residents. He assured that grievances brought forward in the meetings are being taken up and resolved by the CRDA.

Farmers from the village highlighted problems faced during the land pooling process, including issues related to village boundaries and local infrastructure. The commissioner patiently heard their concerns and resolved some issues on the spot, while instructing CRDA field officials to take immediate action on the remaining matters.

He added that development works in the returnable plots allotted to farmers would be completed soon and the plots handed over. To create local employment, the CRDA social welfare wing is conducting job fairs and skill development programmes, and villagers were urged to make full use of these opportunities.

Farmers expressed satisfaction with the way their grievances were being addressed through the Gramadarshini programme. Kanna Babu also advised those who received returnable plots to complete the registration process at the earliest.

He clarified that land acquisition provisions would be implemented in areas where land pooling has not been opted for capital development. Director (lands , capital city) Vasantha Rayudu was also present.