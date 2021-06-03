Create awareness on nutritious diet for Covid patients: Joint Collector A Siri

Anantapur: Joint Collector A Siri has called upon officials to be prepared for third wave, which is likely to affect children more.

Addressing a meeting of officials on Covid management here on Wednesday, Siri said the machinery should be geared up to protect children's lives from the virus.

She added that a study should be made on children suffering with respiratory and heart problems and takes measures accordingly. He said arrangements should be made for vaccination of children below 8 years of age.

She asked the officials to prepare materiel about false notions and fears on vaccination and added awareness should be created on consumption of nutritious diet for Covid patients. People should be educated on preparing delicious food with millets. NGO's should also concentrate on vaccination of auto drivers, who are below 45 years of age.

Siri impressed on the need for using face masks. Many still are not taking care in protecting themselves by not covering their nose and mouth fully. By doing so they are exposing themselves to danger. People and offices should take extra care at banks and offices by gathering in large numbers or standing in long ques.

The joint collector asked DMHO to create awareness on Arogyamitra. She asked people to use Arogyamitra app for availing Arogya Sri. The app will serve as an anchor between patients and government. One can use the App services without paying even Rs.1.

She also appealed to the people against believing in unscientific methods of healing and medicine. She asked medical and health personnel to educate people on Arogyasri and 104 call centres.