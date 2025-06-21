Creche-cum-women’s space inaugurated at RySS

Guntur: RythuSadhikara Samstha (RySS) at its state office located in Gorantla here inaugurated its integrated crèche-cum-women’s space named ‘The Eco-Nest’.

T Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairman inaugurated the facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of nearly 200 employees. CEO of RySS B Rama Rao was also present. Eco-Nest (for the future roots) is a model Crèche-cum-Women’s Space aimed at providing a safe, nurturing and developmentally appropriate environment for children (6 months to 6 years) of RySS employees.

Simultaneously, it functions as a dedicated space for women employees, supporting their well-being, dignity, and active participation in the workplace. This initiative reflects RySS’s commitment to fostering gender-equitable workspaces and supporting women’s rights and welfare, aligned with India’s statutory mandates, including Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 says requiring crèche facilities in establishments with over 50 employees, POSH Act, 2013 ensuring safe working environments and enabling grievance redressal mechanisms, Factories Act, 1948 (Section 48) mandating crèche facilities in workplaces employing more than 30 women.

For working parents, especially mothers, the Eco-Nest enables post-maternity reintegration, reduces work-life conflict, and enhances morale and productivity. For the organisation, it fosters employee retention, reinforces a gender-inclusive work culture, and showcases RySS as a progressive and responsible employer. Eco-Nest integrates best practices such as combined child care and rest facilities, lactation and counselling spaces, early learning activities and storytelling for children, participatory design with employee feedback.