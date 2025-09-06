Credai hails raising building height limits

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Andhra Pradesh has welcomed the state government’s decision to increase the permissible height of non-high-rise buildings from 18 metre to 24 metre. The move, cleared by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Group of Ministers, is expected to give builders more design flexibility, improve land utilisation and support sustainable urban growth.

Credai Andhra Pradesh president B Srinivasa Rao and general secretary D Rambabu told reporters on Friday that the decision marks a milestone in building regulations and would ease several operational hurdles for developers.

They expressed their gratitude to municipal administration and urban development minister Dr P Narayana and revenue, stamps and registration minister Anagani Satya Prasad for facilitating the amendment.

The association leaders said the reform will simplify project approvals, reduce regulatory delays and accelerate construction activity, providing a significant push to the housing and real estate sector. They also welcomed the withdrawal of provisions under the Nala Act alongside other regulatory relaxations, which they felt underline the Government’s commitment to investor-friendly policies and improved urban infrastructure.

According to Credai, the changes will benefit not only developers but also prospective homebuyers and investors. “We are keen to work with the government to ensure that cities develop with sustainable planning and infrastructure to meet the expanding needs of residents and businesses alike,” they said.

Credai chairman Srinivasu also lauded the initiative, observing that the reforms would strengthen confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s real estate industry.