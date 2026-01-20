Pawan Kalyan Unveils Andhra Green Wall Plan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Great Green Wall of Andhra Pradesh and related initiatives aimed at achieving 50 per cent green cover across the state. The review meeting was held at the Secretariat with senior officials from key departments in attendance.

Pawan Kalyan directed that the Great Green Wall should be developed into a flagship environmental project, creating a five-kilometre-wide green belt along Andhra Pradesh’s 1,034-kilometre coastline by 2030. He said the initiative would serve as a “living ecological shield” to protect coastal areas from cyclones, rising sea levels and erosion.

He expressed confidence that, once implemented, the project would significantly enhance biodiversity while also supporting local livelihoods. The Deputy Chief Minister said the plan draws inspiration from Africa’s Great Green Wall project and stressed the need to prioritise mangrove forests, casuarina plantations and other salt-tolerant tree species suited to coastal conditions.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretaries Budithi Rajasekhar and Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Shashibhushan, and several other senior officials, who discussed strategies and timelines for implementing the ambitious green cover programme.