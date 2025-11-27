CREDAI invites CM for property show

Vijayawada: The reforms introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have set the real estate sector in the state on a fast-track growth path, said CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) Vijayawada Chapter chairman C Satish Babu, president G S R Mohan Rao and secretary K Raghuram.

On Wednesday, the CREDAI representatives met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and discussed several key issues.

They formally invited the Chief Minister to attend the CREDAI Property Show scheduled for January 2026.

They noted that after the coalition government came to power, the decisions taken under Chandrababu’s leadership have been highly encouraging for the real estate sector. They also praised the “double-engine government” at the Centre and the State for accelerating growth in the construction industry.

With increasing investments flowing into the state, the construction sector is experiencing significant expansion, they said.

The upcoming CREDAI Property Show in January aims to provide the public with comprehensive awareness about opportunities and developments in real estate. This, they stated, will help ensure that every rupee invested by people is put to effective use.

They expressed confidence that, with the support of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, the property show will be a grand success. Among those who met the Chief Minister were CREDAI Vijayawada Chapter Vice-Chairman B. Pavan and members P. Srinivasa Raju and others.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively to the request and assured them that he would certainly attend the CREDAI Property Show.