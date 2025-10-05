CREDAI to host its 11th property fair in Dec

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) will organise its 11th Property Expo at Gadiraju Palace and convention centre from December 19 to 21, informed its president E Ashok Kumar.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Ashok Kumar said, “Our goal is to bring all stakeholders under one roof, making it easier for potential homebuyers to make decisions about their dream homes.”

He lauded the NDA government’s support to the real estate sector by issuing various government orders (GOs). He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana for their efforts in providing relief to the sector. The recent reduction in GST rates on cement would benefit end-users, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, CREDAI Visakhapatnam chairman V Dharmender mentioned that the chapter, which is the ninth largest in the country, has been at the forefront in promoting home ownership among citizens. The property expo will also create awareness about eco-friendly apartment and house construction that are in progress in the city. Buyers can choose homes that suit their budget and preferences, he informed. Expo convenor Ch. Govinda Raju stated that the event will feature 72 stalls under various categories, including platinum, premium diamond, diamond gold, silver, bronze, and pearl. Banks will offer special discounts, exclusive deals, and instant loan approvals to visitors, he informed. CREDAI Visakhapatnam secretary V. Sreenu, executive committee members were present.