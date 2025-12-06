  1. Home
realme unveils new smartphone, Watch 5

  6 Dec 2025 12:01 PM IST
Hyderabd: realme P series has strengthened its smartphone and AIOT portfolio with the launch of the realme P4x, the segment’s Fastest 7000mAh Pioneer, and the realme Watch 5, the brand’s newest Make in India smartwatch built in collaboration with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL). Together, these products represent realme’s vision of delivering powerful everyday performance, meaningful AI capabilities, and design-first innovation across categories.

realme P4x Launchrealme Watch 5Smartphone AIoT ExpansionMake in India DevicesTech Product Launch India
