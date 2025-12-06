Rate-sensitive stocks advance

Rate-sensitive bank, auto and realty stocks ended higher on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut key benchmark interest rate for the first time in six months and vowed to provide Rs 1 lakh crore liquidity boost to the banking sector to support a "goldilocks" economy in the face of high US tariffs.Shares of State Bank of India rallied 2.46 per cent, Bank of Baroda climbed 1.56 per cent, IDFC First Bank went up by 1.18 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.89 per cent), IndusInd Bank (0.77 per cent), HDFC Bank (0.59 per cent), ICICI Bank (0.40 per cent), Federal Bank (0.27 per cent) and Axis Bank (0.20 per cent) on the BSE.

The BSE Bankex index ended 0.86 per cent higher at 67,018.67. Among auto stocks, Maruti Suzuki India went up by 1.75 per cent, Eicher Motors (1.54 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.23 per cent), Bharat Forge (0.83 per cent), TVS Motor Company (0.48 per cent), Ashok Leyland (0.41 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.22 per cent), and Hero MotoCorp (0.17 per cent).