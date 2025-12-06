Srikalahasti temple tops statewide devotee satisfaction survey

Tirupati: The Srikalahasteeswara temple has secured the first place in the state in the Government's temple performance feedback for pilgrim satisfaction. The survey, conducted for all major temples in the state except Tirumala, recorded a 72.7 percent satisfaction rate for the Srikalahasti temple, placing it at the top. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy on the achievement. The MLA’s supervision and coordination with the temple administration led to improvements in darshan, basic facilities, sanitation and transparency in operations over the past months.

Devotees who participated in the survey expressed high satisfaction with the fast darshan, cleanliness, queue management and the polite behaviour of the staff. Many were pleased that with a Rs 500 ticket they could directly enter the inner sanctum without relying on brokers or middlemen. This change, implemented under the supervision of MLA Sudhir Reddy, brought transparency, fairness and dignity to the entire darshan experience.

The accomplishment marks a significant turnaround from the situation during the previous YSRCP regime, when devotee numbers declined, service standards dropped and allegations of mismanagement and corruption increased.

According to the temple authorities, during those five years, even the hundi income failed to cross Rs 1 crore. Now, the temple has seen rapid development. Hundi income crossed Rs 3 crores, devotee footfall reached record levels and transparency in administration restored trust among the public. Funds were used appropriately and entirely for temple needs. Several facilities witnessed major improvements under the MLA’s close monitoring. Darshan became quicker, sheds and drinking water facilities were upgraded, medical services were strengthened, prasadam distribution became uninterrupted and sanitation across the temple premises improved significantly. These enhancements played a vital role in boosting devotee satisfaction.

The government’s survey focussed on feedback from devotees after darshan, and most praised the speed of darshan, improved queue lines, high standards of cleanliness, well-maintained temple surroundings, quality of service and prasadam, and the polite nature of the temple staff. These positive responses helped the temple achieve the number one ranking in the state. The temple management is now focusing on achieving an even higher level of devotee satisfaction across all key areas, aiming to strengthen its top position and push the satisfaction rating beyond 90 percent.