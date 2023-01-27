CREDAI welcomes withdrawal of GO No 145

Vijayawada (NTR District): Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) has welcomed the government's decision of revoking the controversial GO 145, which made it mandate for the realtors to allocate 5% of developed layout area to the State government for earmarking of house sites to the poor.

In an official release here on Thursday, CREDAI AP Chairman S Venkatramaiah, president B Raja Srinavas and general secretary KSC Bose said that the decision will help the real estate sector extremely and also help the government in terms of revenue.

They claimed that they approached Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Audimulapu Suresh for explaining the issues, they have been facing due to the GO. They expressed heartfelt thanks to the CM, Minister, Principal Secretary and DTCP for withdrawing the GO.