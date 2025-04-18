Credit Deepam scheme subsidy into beneficiaries’ bank accounts: Minister Nadendla

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar instructed the officials to credit subsidy on Deepam 2 scheme into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

On Thursday, he convened a meeting with the representatives of gas dealers of State at Civil Supplies Bhavan here on Thursday. Gas dealers informed the Minister that subsidies related to LPG cylinders for March and delivered in April are not credited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts due to technical reasons. The Minister instructed the officials to sort out technical problems immediately and credit subsidy amount into the bank accounts of Deepam 2 scheme beneficiaries.

Minister informed that 99.22 lakh customers are benefited under free gas cylinders scheme and recalled that the government had allocated Rs 2,684 crore for implementation of Deepam 2 scheme this financial year. He said the customers have to pay whole amount to gas companies initially and later subsidy will be credited into their bank accounts within 48 hours.

Minister Nadendla said the government is implementing the policy of giving three gas cylinders free of cost every year under Super Six scheme. He said consumers can lodge complaint to toll free number 1967. Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, Director Manajeer Jilani, representatives of oil companies attended the review meeting at the Civil Supplies main office.