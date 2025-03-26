Cricket betting will attract legal action, warns SP

CHITTOOR: Chittoor District SP V N Manikanta Chandolu has issued a stern warning to the youth regarding the surge in betting activities with the commencement of the IPL cricket season.

He stated that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in betting activities as well as those facilitating such operations.

Speaking on the issue, the SP emphasised that cricket in India is more than just a game; it is an emotion and a cultural phenomenon. However, he pointed out that while enjoying the sport is one thing, engaging in betting is another.

He cautioned that betting is not a form of entertainment but an addiction that traps individuals in a vicious cycle, ultimately ruining lives. Many have suffered significant financial losses, fallen into debt traps, and even destroyed their families due to their involvement in betting. In extreme cases, those who have lost heavily in betting have succumbed to mental distress, sometimes leading to suicides.

In light of these concerns, Chittoor police have intensified their surveillance on gangs organising cricket betting. The SP made it clear that legal action will be taken against those involved in conducting, promoting or participating in betting activities. He urged people to enjoy cricket as a sport and not fall prey to the deceptive allure of betting. He highlighted how some individuals have transformed cricket into a medium for illicit financial gains, betting on match outcomes, individual player performances and other aspects of the game.

The SP cautioned people against falling into the trap of betting mafias, which lure individuals with promises of easy money. He assured that those who come forward with complaints about betting fraud will be protected, and strict action will be taken against offenders. Additionally, he encouraged citizens to report any information about betting activities by calling Dial 112, sending a message to the Chittoor Police WhatsApp number 9440900005, or visiting the nearest police station.