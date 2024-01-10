Live
Just In
Cricketer Ambati Rayudu holds parleys with Pawan Kalyan
Highlights
Mangalagiri: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu who joined YSR Congress party and left it in hardly ten days, met with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.
He is said to be still holding parleys with Pawan on the future course of action.
It is assumed that he might contest the forthcoming elections either Ponnur or Avanigadda.
