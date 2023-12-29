Cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins YSRCP

Vijayawada: Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office on Thursday. The Chief Minister welcomed him into the party by wrapping him in party shawl.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana swamy and MP P Mithun Reddy were present. It may be noted that speculation mounted on the cricketer joining YSRCP after his visit to CM camp office several times in the past. The cricketer announced his decision to enter politics in the past during his previous visits here. He also toured his native Guntur district extensively and interacted with people. He also praised the administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Ambati Rayudu said that he was impressed by the administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his efforts for the development of state. He said that he wants to work for the welfare of people. “As a native of Guntur district, I will make efforts for the overall development of Guntur district. Jagan Mohan Reddy is treating all sections of people equally,” he said.

Referring to criticism by some people on welfare schemes, he said that Opposition parties are also promising more welfare schemes if they win the elections. Rayudu said that he is concentrating on Guntur district and he act as per the directions of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that he will strive hard to make Guntur district as number one in the state.