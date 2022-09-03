Crime rate has declined significantly in Chittoor, Tirupati: DGP

Tirupati: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy on Friday said that the crime rate in the two districts of Chittoor and Tirupati has gone down significantly. The DGP was here to conduct a crime review meeting with the officials of the two districts.

Rayalaseema Range DIG Ravi Prakash, SPs P Parameswar Reddy (Tirupati), Y Rishanth Reddy (Chittoor) along with Additional SPs, DSPs and CI rank officers attended the review.

The officials explained to the DGP that the crime rate had gone down significantly in the two districts and steps were taken to prevent road accidents. Efforts were on to check ganja smuggling. Measures were also on to prevent crimes against women.

The DGP advised the officials on the measures to be taken to prevent weed supply which has been spoiling the youth in society. The DGP emphasised on launching the government scheme 'Operation Parivarthana' to transform ganja paddlers and growers and prevent them from carrying out the illegal trade.

Rajendranath Reddy pointed out that those who were habituated to growing and supplying weed in Alluri Sitarama Raju district were provided with horticulture seeds at 90 per cent subsidy only to divert them from illicit business.

Later addressing the media, the DGP said that the police department was taking measures like identifying hotspots on highways and also inside the towns and cities to prevent accidents. The department has already set up barricades at required places on highways which are intended to reducing the speed of the vehicles as a precautionary measure. He said that imposing of PD Act on some habitual offenders helped in deterring the regular arrack brewers and directed the officials to sensitise villagers on PD act.

Expressing his happiness over the performance of the officials of the two districts, the DGP wanted them to intensify visible policing and also spread awareness on Disha app among women and girls as it would help in a big way in reducing the crimes against women in the State.