Crime rate registers decline of 21.66%, says CP

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police SV Raja Sekhara Babu, addressing the annual media conference, said the overall crime situation in the NTR Police Commissionerate limits had shown a marked improvement during 2025, with total crime registering a decline of 21.66 percent compared to the previous year.

He stated that the reduction in crime was the outcome of focused preventive policing, strict enforcement, and extensive use of technology. Initiatives such as SURAKSHA 360, CCTV and drone surveillance, cloud patrolling, Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management (ASTraM), e-Pahara, Facial Recognition System (FRS), and DHMS had significantly strengthened surveillance, monitoring, and response mechanisms, thereby acting as a strong deterrent to criminal activity.

Explaining the crime trends, the Commissioner said property offences declined by 39.83 percent, bodily offences by 12.53 percent, crimes against women by 15.11 percent, and POCSO cases by 23.64 percent. He added that road accidents came down by 23.39 percent, reflecting effective traffic enforcement and public awareness efforts. Cybercrime registered a sharp fall of 45.05 percent, which he described as a major achievement resulting from improved cyber monitoring and timely action.

However, the Commissioner noted that economic offences increased by 12.68 percent and narcotics-related cases rose by 19.57 percent. He said this required continued vigilance and sustained action, adding that special focus was being laid on financial investigations and strict enforcement of laws such as the PIT NDPS Act to curb drug-related offences.

The Commissioner said the achievements were made possible due to the dedication of officers and staff, the support of the government, and the cooperation of the public. He reiterated that the NTR Police Commissionerate would continue to follow a technology-driven, proactive, and citizen-centric policing approach with the aim of further reducing crime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.