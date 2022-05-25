Crimes zoomed under YSRCP rule: Tulasi Reddy

Vempalle (YSR district): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy alleged that crime rate has abnormally increased during 3 years of YSRCP rule in the state.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the recent murder by MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar of his former car driver Subrahmanyam shows that on one was safe in the state with a public representative committing brutal crimes in such a brazen manner.

Finding fault with the YSRCP for not taking action against their party MLC despite he himself confessing to the murder during the interrogation, the PCC working president pointed out that if the ruling party was sincere on the issue it would have immediately expelled the MLC from the party.

He said that Andhra Pradesh which was known for peace has now become a synonymous for crimes against women, downtrodden, ganja smuggling, arrack and other activities.

Tulasi Reddy said that threatening the car driver of CBI by an unidentified person when the Vivekananda Reddy murder investigation was in the last phase, is clear evidence of deterioration of law and order situation in the state.