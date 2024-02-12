CUAP to shift to own premises by mid-2024

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) will be shifted to its own premises in a sprawling 500 odd acres near open air central jail in Reddipalli, before mid-2024. The building is constructed in a record period of 18 months.

It will be a smart campus with latest technology and state of the art amenities incomparable to any other established campuses in the country.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori for over a year had been keeping engineering and contracting agencies on tenterhooks by his frequent inspections and building up pressure to ensure fast pace of development. A remarkable progress have been achieved within one year in the first phase of execution of buildings including two buildings for academic class rooms, one girls hostel block accommodating 700 students and two boys hostel building blocks accommodating 600 students in each block, one administrative building block apart from well laid roads and drains and culverts etc. 80 per cent of the first phase of works were completed. The first phase of the project cost is around Rs 350 crore, which will be completed by May 2024, enabling the total shift of the campus from Bellary road to its new premises.

Under phase-2, construction of an auditorium, library building, staff quarters, VC bungalow and guest houses will be taken up at a cost of Rs 289 crore.

Speaking with The Hans India, Central Public Works Department executive engineer M Sreenivas said that girls hostel will have 600 rooms and boys hostel 1,200 rooms. He informed that new UG and PG programmes will be introduced in Central University of Andhra Pradesh from 2024 academic year.