Cultural celebrations mark Ugadi fete

Kurnool: Ugadi celebrations in various parts of Kurnool district were marked by distinctive and age-old traditions, reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage. In Aspari mandal’s Kairuppala village, residents observed the festival with the customary ‘Pedanuggulata’, also known as ‘Pidakala Samara’, where villagers engage in a symbolic exchange of dung cakes. The event, held a day after Ugadi, witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals who divided themselves into two groups and hurled cow dung cakes at one another as part of the procession of Lord Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday.

The unique ritual is deeply rooted in local folklore. According to tradition, the practice commemorates a historic reconciliation between communities during the marriage of Lord Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalika Devi.

The symbolic “battle” represents the earlier conflict between communities, which was eventually resolved through the intervention of village elders. Continuing this legacy, elders from different communities convene after the event to ceremonially perform the divine marriage, symbolizing unity and harmony. Members from Lingayat, Reddy and Muslim communities represent the groom’s side, while SC, Yadav and Kuruva communities represent the bride’s side, showcasing communal participation.