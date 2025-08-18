Cultural events mark Krishnashtami

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Mahanagar branch of Samskarabharathi celebrated Sri Krishnastami with devotion and festive cheer on Saturday at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall. The event beautifully blended cultural expression with traditional fervour, drawing enthusiastic participation from children and art lovers.

To encourage young talent and promote Hindu culture, the organisation conducted drawing competitions in the morning and ‘Sri Krishna’ fancy dress competitions in the evening.

Nearly 60 children showcased their creativity and devotion through art and performance.

The disciples of ‘Natyacharya’ K Vasudevarao presented captivating classical dance items portraying the essence of ‘Krishna Tatvam’. A highlight of the evening was the soulful depiction of the ‘Yashoda–Krishna’ item by Sahiti and Snigdha Hamsini, which received warm applause from the audience.

In the drawing competition (senior category), Srinitya, Aasritha, A Manikantha received first, second and third prizes. And in junior category K Ritvik, Md Rahil Zayaan, A Srihaasm received. The consolations were given to Priya Jain, Ravuri Sri Krishna Vardhan, S Nihar, K Naga Akhila, K Adityaram Karthikeya.

In the fancy dress competition, first three prizes were given to P Yosham Naga Venkata Ayyappa, Y Lyshitha, T Hemanth Sai Karthikeya and consolations to P Kushi Skandaanshi, I Chaitrasrim, P Sujan Karthikeya, J Sowjanya, Akshaya, V Dhatri Lakshmi, Havish Sai, R Sai Snigdha Hamsini, G Pragnya Twaritham, Parnika.

The celebrations were graced by Dr PVN Krishna, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, and Jonnalagadda Jaganmohan Rao, who commended the efforts of Samskarabharathi in nurturing values among children. The proceedings were smoothly anchored by B Roopasri, P Sai Sankar,and Sravana Kumar.

The day’s festivities concluded with the joyous spirit of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, leaving the audience with a sense of devotion and cultural pride.