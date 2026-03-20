Cultural fervour marks Ugadi celebrations

Rajamahendravaram: District-level Ugadi celebrations, marking the Telugu New Year were held with grandeur at the East Godavari Collectorate under the auspices of the Endowments Department. The event featured Vedic chanting, Panchanga Sravanam, a poets’ meet and cultural dance performances, drawing appreciation from the audience. The festivities began on an auspicious note with Nadaswaram by K Venkateswarlu’s troupe. Performances included a prayer song by Anusha’s group, Vedic recitation by Boparaju Krishnavamsi and Shivakumar Sharma.

The poets’ meet was conducted under the leadership of poet Balusu Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy. Students of Vijaya Sankara Government Music and Dance School impressed the audience with a Vinayaka Keertana dance, while a team led by dance guru Sappa Durgaprasad presented Andhra Natyam, adding colour to the cultural segment. Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop attended as the chief guest. MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana, RMC Commissioner Rahul Meena and District Revenue Officer T Seetharama Murthy were among the dignitaries present. Vedic scholars, Panchanga makers, poets and artists were felicitated on the occasion.

The Panchanga Sravanam conducted under the guidance of Dwarapudi ZP High School physical education teacher MVR Subrahmanyam drew attention. Students T Nageswara Rao, S Simhadri and L Karuna Sai Naga Pawan participated. Students from Nidigatla ZP High School in Korukonda mandal, including S Nagadevi, S Veeranjali, U Vaishnavi, T Vijayalakshmi, D Snehambika and U Karthik, presented annual forecasts for different zodiac signs.