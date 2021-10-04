Curb wasteful spending on ineligible beneficiaries

By linking Aadhaar with the sales of liquor, wastage of public money can be prevented and it will yield good results in the long run.

Through this system, the government will be able to collect data on the purchasers of liquor and can assess easily how much of money they are spending.

Based on such data, it can come to a conclusion about the real beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Those who are not eligible can be removed from the list of beneficiaries.

This will save precious government revenue.

L Murali Krishna, Trader, Palakonda, Srikakulam