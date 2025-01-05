Live
Customer Care Executive - Domestic Non-Voice training course at VSU
Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), is set to launch a training course titled ‘Customer Care Executive - Domestic Non-Voice’ on January 22.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao released the posters of the course here on Saturday and explained the details.
Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age, and should have passed minimum 10th class (candidates with higher qualifications are also eligible).
The participants will receive a certificate upon successful completion of the training and employment opportunities will be provided post-training.
Interested candidates can submit their applications at Vikrama Simhapuri University College office.