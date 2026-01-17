Cyber breach hits official Kuppam WhatsApp group

Chittoor: A brief cyber security scare disrupted official communication channels in the Kuppam Revenue Division on Thursday after inappropriate content surfaced in an authorised WhatsApp group administered by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The incident came to light when several members noticed objectionable images and unfamiliar APK links being shared in the group, which serves as a key platform for circulating updates on administrative activities. The posts remained visible for close to a couple of hours, triggering concern among government officials and journalists who are part of the group, before they were eventually removed.

The group includes senior officers from Chittoor and Tirupati districts, along with select higher-ranking officials based in Amaravati. It is routinely used to disseminate information related to regional development in Kuppam, high-profile visits — including those of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu — and programmes undertaken by the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA).

Explaining the incident, Chittoor District Information and Public Relations Officer N Velayudham stated that his phone was hacked, leading to the unauthorised dissemination of the content. He said the matter was promptly brought to the attention of District Collector Sumit Kumar and senior departmental authorities.

A complaint was subsequently filed with the Tirupati cybercrime police on Friday, requesting a detailed probe into the breach. Officials have also initiated steps to reassess digital security measures governing official communication platforms, while the investigation continues.