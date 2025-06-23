Cyber fraudsters dupe rtd bank manager

Anantapur: Cybercrimecontinues to escalate, with criminals adopting new tactics to exploit fear and vulnerability.

In a recent incident, a retired bank manager from Anantapur lost over Rs 1.04 crore after falling prey to a sophisticated cyber scam known as “digital arrest.”

According to police sources, the victim, who had retired as a bank manager, was targeted by fraudsters, who identified him as someone with significant financial assets. The scam began when he received a WhatsApp call from an individual claiming to be a CID officer. The caller falsely informed him that his name had come up during a money laundering investigation and that some suspects had mentioned him during interrogation.

To make the threat more convincing, the fraudsters shared his Aadhaar card number, heightening his fear and anxiety. Believing the claims to be true, the retired banker was coerced into transferring money under the pretext of getting his name cleared from the case.

Over a period of time, four individuals, posing as officials at different levels, pressured him into transferring money in multiple transactions, amounting to a total of ₹1.04 crore into various accounts provided by the fraudsters. Once the transfers were completed, all contact from the perpetrators ceased, and their phones were switched off. Realizing he had been deceived, the victim approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police have cautioned the public not to panic or respond to such fraudulent calls.

They emphasized that no government agency or law enforcement authority will ever demand money over the phone. Fraudsters often use fear tactics and personal information to manipulate victims, making them believe the threats are real.

Citizens are advised to remain calm, verify the identity of callers, and never share personal or banking details over suspicious calls. Authorities also warned against clicking on links or downloading files sent through unknown sources, as these can lead to significant financial loss. This case serves as a stark reminder that fear and lack of awareness are the biggest tools in the hands of cybercriminals.