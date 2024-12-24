Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar participated in Cyber Security Mela -2024 held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, SP Satish emphasised that raising awareness is essential to combat cybercrimes. He said that many individuals who have lost money due to cybercrimes are hesitant to come forward.

He urged those who have fallen victim to these scams to report their cases immediately by calling helpline No 1930 and to inform their bank officials.

He also said that insurance companies are now offering cybercrime policies and advised everyone to refrain from sharing their bank account details, ATM card PINs, or internet banking passwords with anyone.

Patibandla Prasad from the Centre for Research on Cyber Intelligence and Digital Forensics in Hyderabad stated that individuals who have had their bank accounts hacked or whose photos have been misused online should not hesitate to seek assistance from the police.

Additional SP Ramana Murthy, A Hanumanthu, DSPs and CIs were present.