Cybercrime stations will be set up in all districts soon says DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Eluru : DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao conducted a crime review meeting with the SPs of Eluru Range including Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, East Godavari, Kakinada and BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts here on Wednesday. He informed that cybercrime police stations will be set up in all districts soon.

Speaking at the meeting, the DGP said that till now cybercrime police stations are located only in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. When he brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister, he agreed to establish cybercrime police stations in all districts.

Police have been taking strong measures across the state to prevent cybercrimes.

In every district, the police have been made aware of crime investigation.

Currently, the police have been focusing on the prevention of illegal use of cannabis.

Task Force teams will be set up to crack down on ganja.

He said the police will pay special attention to prevent the rape of minor girls. Welfare of the lower level staff is another priority area, he said.

DGP discussed about crime control, law and order and local issues in the Eluru range. Amnd said that challenges in the districts have been discussed for some time. Adequate on-site resources required for staff to perform their duties effectively.

Police will be recruited soon to overcome the shortage of personnel. However, it will take some time, he said.

Police made an action plan for 100 days on ganja. People and even small children should be made aware of cannabis and drugs.

An awareness programme will be conducted for the public on ganja and drugs at all schools and colleges in all police station areas for students about the harm caused by ganja. Awareness programmes will also be held at all police stations about the new laws.

DGP patted the staff involved in the arrest of the accused within 48 hours following the brutality committed by a human beast on a minor girl in Palleramudi village of Nuzvid Rural mandal. He handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the parents of the minor girl.

Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, Eluru SP Pratap Shiva Kishore, West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, East Godavari SP Narasimha Rao, Krishna District SP R Gangadhar Rao, Kakinada SP Vikrant Patel, BR Ambedkar Konaseema SP Boddepalli Krishna Rao were present.

Earlier, Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi called on the visiting DGP on a courtesy call.