Cycling competition on Feb 24

Ongole :The Prakasam District Sports Authority, under the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Sports Authority, will organise a district-level cycling competition at the Dr P Anand Mini Stadium here on February 24.

District Sports Development Officer G Rajarajeshwari said that the event is open to participants aged 18 and above, including the Masters category. She said interested athletes must register in advance through the Kreeda App.

District winners will qualify for the state-level cycling championships, scheduled from February 28 to March 1, in the NTR District. The DSDO asked the interested sports persons to contact 9121106840 for more information.