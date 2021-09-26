Cyclone may cross Kalingapatnam today

Vijayawada: The deep depression over north adjoining the central Bay of Bengal moved westwards and lay centred on Saturday over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, about 470 km east-south east of Gopalpur in Odisha and 540 km east-north east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, according to a communiqué released by the Indian Meteorology department here on Saturday.

The statement said that the cyclone Gulab is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by Sunday evening.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely to occur over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.