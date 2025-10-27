Cyclone Montha Impact: Train Cancellations in Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam

Cyclone Montha has become stronger over the Bay of Bengal.

Many trains in Andhra Pradesh are canceled.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) stopped several trains from Visakhapatnam for safety.

When are trains canceled?

Trains are canceled on October 27, 28, and some on October 29, 2025 because of rain and strong winds.

Canceled trains

October 27–28

18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Night Express (Oct 27)

18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Night Express (Oct 28)

58501 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger (Oct 28)

58502 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger (Oct 28)

58538 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Passenger (Oct 28)

58537 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger (Oct 28)

Both Sides Canceled – October 28

67285/67286 Rajahmundry–Visakhapatnam–Rajahmundry MEMU

17267/17268 Kakinada–Visakhapatnam–Kakinada Express

22875/22876 Visakhapatnam–Guntur–Visakhapatnam Uday Express

67289/67290 Visakhapatnam–Palasa–Visakhapatnam MEMU

Which areas will face impact?

Cyclone Montha will bring heavy rain and strong winds to:

Visakhapatnam

Srikakulam

Vizianagaram

Rescue teams are ready.

People near the coast should stay indoors and stay safe.

What should passengers do?

Check train status at www.indianrailways.gov.in