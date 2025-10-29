Cyclone Montha Weakens, Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Organisation has reported that the severe cyclonic storm Montha is gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm and is likely to downgrade further within the next six hours. In light of this development, officials anticipate widespread light to moderate rainfall across the state today (Wednesday).

Residents in coastal Andhra are particularly urged to remain cautious due to the potential for heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The Disaster Management Organisation has specifically highlighted Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalle districts as areas likely to experience heavy rains. Additionally, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Prakasam districts. Officials are advising vigilance as severe weather conditions develop and have requested that any issues be reported to the authorities immediately.

Meanwhile, Kakinada district experienced significant disruption on Tuesday night, as strong winds battered the Pithapuram and Gollaprolu mandals. Power supply in the area has been interrupted since 2 a.m., with reports of fallen electric poles and severed power lines.

Furthermore, the Suddagadda flood in the district is on the rise, leading to erosion of local dams. Local farmers have reported extensive damage to their crops, with 400 acres of bananas, 190 acres of corn, and 1,500 acres of cotton affected by the storm.