Christel House School Offering Free, International-Standard Education for Underserved Children

Mumbai : Christel House India, a non-profit dedicated to providing high-quality, holistic, and completely free education to children from underserved communities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to open its fourth school in India.

The new Christel House School will operate on a two-acre campus in Kharegaon, Kalwa, Thane. The 60,500 sq. ft. facility will include 58 classrooms, four modern laboratories, a library, and a spacious administration block, fully aligned with CBSE curriculum standards. In line with Christel House India’s model, the school will provide international-standard facilities and comprehensive services entirely free of cost. These services include transportation, uniforms, books, meals, healthcare, and counselling, funded entirely through corporate and individual donations.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, said, “It is heartening to see Christel House India bring its transformative education model to Thane. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to ensure that every child has access to quality education and opportunities to thrive. We are proud that the fourth Christel House School in India will be established here.”

CEO of Christel House India, Jaison C Mathew, added, “Together, we aim to create a model of public–private collaboration that offers children not only quality education but also confidence, values, and life skills to build a brighter future for India. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Maharashtra and TMC for their support.”

The school will open in June 2026 with approximately 210 students in Kindergarten, Grade 1, and Grade 2, following poverty-based admissions to prioritise children from the most disadvantaged households. At full capacity, it will serve around 1,080 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, along with long-term support through the College & Careers programme and alumni services. Christel House India has already supported over 1,000 alumni nationwide through scholarships, academic guidance, counselling, and career readiness initiatives.