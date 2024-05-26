Cyclone Remal to Hit Coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal, Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Remal, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to become a severe storm as it moves northwards. The storm is currently centered 330 km south of Kepupara, Bangladesh, and 330 km from Sagar Islands, West Bengal, moving at a speed of 12 km per hour. It is predicted to cross the coast between Kepupara and Sagar Island at midnight, bringing gusty winds with speeds of 110 to 120 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Center has warned of winds reaching a maximum speed of 135 kmph.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts to several states, including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until May 27. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Odisha, West Bengal, and the North Eastern states until Tuesday.

In Andhra Pradesh, many districts experienced light to moderate rains on Saturday, with Anantapur, NTR, Guntur, Eluru, Krishna, West Godavari, Prakasam, and Sri Satyasai districts receiving rainfall. The impact of the cyclone has led to significant damage to crops in the region. Officials from the Meteorological department have warned that more rain is expected in the state on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, danger warnings have been issued at ports due to the storm in the Bay of Bengal. The continuous rains and strong winds are likely to cause further damage across the affected regions. Farmers are facing losses as their crops are severely affected by the unrelenting weather conditions.