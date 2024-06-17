Live
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram project, express concern over status of the project
- Neeraj Chopra aims at a good show at Paavo Nurmi Games
- Prithvi Ambar’s new film titled as ‘Chowkidar’
- ‘Dunki’ gets a global recognition
- Jain community demands immediate restoration of vandalised idols in Vadodara
- Sound enhances the cinematic narrative
- Three-member panel to submit report on Rajkot fire tragedy by June 30
- “We couldn’t finish off close games,” says Babar Azam after introspecting Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey
- China accuses Philippines of ramming coastguard vessel in South China Sea
- Operating profit margin for India Inc to remain steady at 15-18 pc in Q1 FY25: Report
Just In
EU leaders to haggle over bloc's top jobs at Brussels summit
EU leaders are due to meet on Monday for a special summit to discuss who will fill the 27-nation bloc's top posts in Brussels.
Brussels : EU leaders are due to meet on Monday for a special summit to discuss who will fill the 27-nation bloc's top posts in Brussels.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a German centre-right Christian Democrat, is seeking support for a second term in office.
Her group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), scored a clear victory in this month's elections for the legislature, strengthening her chances for another five-year term.
But she will still need the backing of a few other political groups in Parliament, plus the support of most of the EU's national leaders.
"It is clear that after the results of the elections, everything speaks in favour of Ursula von der Leyen having a second term in office," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a Saturday interview.
The future President of the European Council and the post of EU high representative for foreign affairs will also likely be negotiated when leaders meet over a working dinner in Brussels on Monday.
Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa is currently seen as a likely candidate for the council post and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is tipped as the bloc's next foreign affairs chief.
The leaders of the EU states will also meet again the following week for a regular summit. By this time, the personnel planning is hoped to have been finalised and will only need to be formalised.
If not, the national leaders will continue discussions about filling the top posts in Brussels.