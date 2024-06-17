Babar among six players to holiday in London after T20 World Cup exit

New Delhi : Pakistan captain Babar Azam and five other players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan have decided to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. The above-mentioned players plan to spend time with friends and family in London. Some are also thinking about playing in local leagues in the United Kingdom, according to a report in The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will head to their respective homes. With no immediate engagements on the horizon, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has permitted the coaching staff to return to their countries, the report added.

Pakistan had a terrible outing in Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup which ended with a narrow three-wicket win against Ireland on Sunday in their last fixture.

They suffered defeats against co-hosts USA, and arch-rivals India before defeating Canada by seven wickets.

With four points in as many games, Pakistan finished third in their group and missed the Super Eight berth with India and USA sealing their spots after the top two finish.

Pakistan team will now take on Bangladesh in the two-match home Test series in August, followed by England's tour of Pakistan in October.