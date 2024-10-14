Cyclone threat looms large over AP

Low pressure is forming over the South-west Bay of Bengal, according to managing director of AP State Disaster Management Authority Ronanki Kurmanath.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that it is likely to become a severe storm causing heavy to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. Due to the formation, heavy rain is forecast across the State particularly for three days starting from Monday. The low pressure may turn stronger and move towards North of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra coastal districts. It may result in heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

He warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea. He said that moderate to heavy rain is forecast in Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Monday. Light to moderate rain is forecast in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Konaseena, West Godavari, Krishna and

Palnadu districts.

People are warned to be wary of rivulets and be careful with overflowing canals, roads and culverts and manholes. The people are also warned to be away from electric poles, wires, trees

and hoardings.

The managing director also warned people of lightning and asked farmers, farm hands, and shepherds not to take shelter under trees, towers and public places.