DAAC pitches for supplying seeds to farmers with 80% subsidy

Tirupati: District agriculture department has sent proposals to the government to supply seeds for those farmers who lost their crops due to recent cyclone Mandous with 80 percent subsidy. Paddy has been cultivated in the district in about one lakh acres and most of it has been damaged due to heavy rains.

Speaking at the district agricultural advisory committee (DAAC) meeting here on Friday, district in-charge agriculture officer Prasada Rao said that a report on the crop loss has been prepared. Several farmers, who recently planted seeds, lost their crops. Seeds on subsidy will be supplied to them. Also, drip equipment needed by farmers will be supplied on subsidy. He advised the farmers to cultivate silk in some land to get income every month.

District agriculture advisory committee chairman Raghunath Reddy said that several services are being provided to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the state. Saying that there is farmers' welfare government in the state, he recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving high priority to farmers and implementing various schemes for their development. They were now able to get different services at the village level itself through RBKs. They are also getting zero interest loans along with input subsidies. Mobile treatment vehicles were also introduced to treat the sick animals.

Member of Word organisation K Gangadhar felt the need to provide training to farmers at RBKs on natural farming and marketing. Natural farming should become a part of the curriculum for the better understanding of it to the students. Horticulture officer Dasaratha Rami Reddy, Animal Husbandry officer Venkateswarlu, sericulture, fisheries, irrigation department officials, Lead bank manager Subhash and others took part in the meeting.