Dadi Veerabhadra Rao son meets Ganta Srinivas Rao

Dadi Veerabhadra Rao son meets Ganta Srinivas Rao
Highlights

Dadi Ratnakar son of Dadi Veerabhadra Rao met Ganta Srinivas Rao and discussed the current political situation in Visakhapatnam

Dadi Ratnakar son of Dadi Veerabhadra Rao met Ganta Srinivas Rao and discussed the current political situation in Visakhapatnam North Constituency and how it has been affected by the recent developments in the Telugu Desam Party.

They also discussed the upcoming elections and the strategies that need to be implemented in order to ensure a successful campaign. The duo expressed their commitment to work together for the betterment of the constituency and the welfare of its people.

They emphasized the importance of unity within the party and pledged to work towards strengthening the Telugu Desam Party in the region. The meeting concluded with both individuals expressing their optimism for the future and their determination to bring about positive change in the constituency.

X