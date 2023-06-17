Dadisetty Raja lashes at Pawan, says people not ready to make him MLA

Andhra Pradesh Minister Dadisetty Raja urged the Jana Sena party cadre to take their leader to a psychiatrist. Speaking to media on Saturday over Pawan Kalyan's comments on Friday in Pithapuram, Raja said that there are not people turning up to the meetings and hence the Jana Sena chief is making baseless comments against the government.



He said that people are not ready to make Pawan Kalyan neither an MLA nor Chief Minister. He said that Pawan Kalyan still has no idea from where he would contest in the next elections.

Raja found fault with Pawan Kalyan for not questioning Naidu during TDP regime and pointing fingers at YSRCP which is implementing all the promises.