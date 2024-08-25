  • Menu
Daggubati Purandeshwari shows her generosity, helps accident victim in Rajamahendravaram

Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeshwari has showed her generosity and helped an accident victim, which occurred just 100 meters away from GSL Hospital by admitting her in the hospital and directing the doctors to give better treatment.

While on a state tour with MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhury, Mrs. Purandeshwari witnessed the aftermath of the incident and promptly stopped her vehicle to provide assistance. Demonstrating a caring attitude, she personally spoke to the accident victim.

Following her intervention, the victim was swiftly admitted to GSL Hospital. Mrs. Purandeshwari instructed the hospital management to ensure the provision of superior medical services for the injured individual.

The hospital authorities have been contacted and subsequent actions have been taken to enhance patient care.

