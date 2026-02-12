Daikin-Rechi breaks ground for Rotary compressor plant in Sri City

Sri City: .Rechi India Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between Daikin Air-conditioning India Pvt Ltd and Taiwan-based Rechi Precision Co Ltd., has commenced construction of its new rotary compressor manufacturing facility at Sri City.

Chairman and Managing Director of Daikin Air-conditioning India, Kanwaljeet Jawa performed bhoomi pooja on Wednesday in the presence of Sekida Naoto, Director of Daikin-Rechi India, along with senior leadership teams from Daikin and Rechi.

Describing the project as a significant milestone in Daikin’s localisation journey under the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India for the World’ vision, Jawa said the facility would strengthen India’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing ecosystem. The plant is envisioned as a hub catering to both domestic and global markets.

Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy termed the project a strong addition to the region’s OEM-supply chain ecosystem. “It represents the synergy of Japanese precision, Taiwanese expertise and Indian enterprise,” he noted.

The upcoming facility will be developed on 33.10 acres, with a total built-up area of 1,33,000 square metres, in three phases.

In Phase I, the company will invest Rs 547 crore to set up rotary compressor production lines. The initial annual production capacity will be 2 million units, which will be scaled up to 9 million units in

the final phase.