SBI pensioners seek revision

Rajamahendravaram: The State Bank of India Pensioners Association has demanded a revision of pensions in line with rising salaries and increasing costs of living.

The fifth general body meeting of the SBI Pensioners Association, Amaravati Circle, was held on Wednesday at a function hall in Morampudi here.

Chief General Manager (Amaravati) Rajesh Kumar Patil, Deputy General Manager (Amaravati) Pankaj Kumar, and Association General Secretary GD Nadaf attended as chief guests.

Addressing the meeting, Nadaf expressed concern that pension revisions were not keeping pace with rising prices. He recalled that the association had filed a case in the Supreme Court in 2004 seeking justice for pensioners and said the legal battle was continuing. He demanded that pensions should be revised whenever the salaries of serving employees are revised.

He said nearly 10 lakh pensioners across the country were suffering due to the absence of proper pension revision. In SBI alone, over three lakh retired employees were living with limited income as pension revision had not been extended to them. He urged the authorities to consider pension revision at the earliest and provide relief to pensioners. Association president N Radhakrishna, general secretary L Chandrasekhar, B Georg Antony, Vamanamurthy, Mohan Das, G Kasi Viswanath, M Sunil and others were present at the meeting.