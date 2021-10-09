Dasara bonanza: Services of 121 RTC employees regularised

Vijayawada: The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) presided by APSRTC chairman A Mallikarjuna Reddy comprising principal secretary of Transport MT Krishna Babu, principal secretary of Finance Sasibhushan, and RTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday after due deliberations recommended regularisation of the services of 121 employees, who have been waiting for a long time.

It may be recalled that 1600 RTC employees were duly promoted sometime back by empowering the regional managers to promote the eligible employees.

The DPC cleared the regularisation of the 121 employees who have been giving promotions but not their services were regularized since 2013. In addition, promotions were also given to 52 employees at state-level of regional managers, divisional managers, depot managers, executive engineers, senior medical officers and others. Moreover, the payment of arrears to the employees under SRBS and SBT would commence this month. However, the arrears of the retired employees would be paid first. The employees and the leaders of unions expressed happiness over the promotions.

Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy said that this was the Dasara bonanza announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.