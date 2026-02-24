Cartel boss killing sparks chaos in Mexico

Washington: The killing of Mexico’s most wanted cartel leader has triggered violent unrest across the country, leaving highways blocked, vehicles torched, and American tourists stranded in resort cities, including Puerto Vallarta.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed Sunday in a Mexican military operation that US officials said was aided by American intelligence.

The Washington Post reported that “It was CIA intelligence that made this happen,” citing a person familiar with the matter.

Mexico’s Defence Secretary General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said eight members of the cartel were killed in the operation. The killing set off what officials described as coordinated retaliation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the cartel “quickly gave security forces a taste of its power Sunday when gunmen closed roads across Mexico and burned vehicles, sending black plumes of smoke across the skies, including in Puerto Vallarta”.

In Puerto Vallarta, a popular Pacific resort, tourists described scenes of chaos. Fox News reported that multiple American visitors “unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a violent cartel retaliation”.

Eugene Marchenko, a visitor from South Carolina, said: “I looked down and they’re completely engulfed in flames. It was six cars in total that burned, and one fuel tanker.”

He added: “They told the people to leave,” and “Then they were taking the gas and pouring the gas on the vehicle and waiting until everybody was clear before they were setting it on fire.”

The US State Department said it had been fielding “hundreds” of calls from Americans stranded in Mexico since Sunday. A 24/7 crisis hotline was set up as airlines suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

In a security alert, the US government advised that “more areas of Mexico have returned to normal” but urged citizens in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Ciudad Guzman to continue to shelter in place.

The alert said: “Confirm that your flight is on track for departure from Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta before you depart for the airport.”

Mexican authorities reported 85 roadblocks and dozens of attacks against security forces. More than 25 security personnel and a civilian were killed in the violence, while over 30 suspected cartel members were killed and 70 detained, officials said.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that “virtually all activity has been restored,” even as some services remained suspended.

The death of Oseguera raises fears of a succession battle within the powerful cartel. Analysts told US media that internal rivalries could fuel further instability, particularly in Jalisco, a state set to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cartel violence has long spiked after the capture or killing of senior figures, as rival factions vie for control. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is considered one of the most powerful criminal organisations in Mexico, with operations stretching across much of the country and trafficking routes into the United States.

Mexico has faced repeated waves of violence linked to organised crime, even as successive governments have pledged to dismantle the cartels and restore security in key states.