Devotional fervour marks idol re-consecration ceremony

The idol re-consecration ceremony was held with religious fervour at Sri Moksha Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Gudipadu (Ramachandrapuram) village of Palvoncha mandal on Monday, drawing devotees, public representatives, and local leaders in large numbers.

The programme was organised under the leadership of N Suresh Reddy, Chairman of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, as part of the temple’s renovation and idol installation festivities.

CPI MLA, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, attended the event as the chief guest. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Vedic scholars and temple priests upon his arrival.

The priests performed special rituals and presented him with teertha prasadam of the presiding deity amid Vedic chanting.

Addressing the gathering, Rao appreciated the efforts undertaken by the organisers in rebuilding and developing the temple premises. He said that preserving temples with rich cultural and spiritual legacy was essential for protecting the region’s heritage. The MLA lauded the dedication and commitment of Suresh Reddy and his family in conducting the idol re-consecration ceremony in a grand and organised manner.

He expressed hope that the development of the temple would also contribute to the socio-economic growth of nearby tribal villages. Emphasising the importance of community participation, Rao assured that he would extend all possible support for the development of the temple and the surrounding areas, including infrastructure and basic amenities.

Several dignitaries, including the temple Executive Officer, CPI district secretary Sabir Pasha, the Mayor, local CPI leaders, prominent citizens, village elders and devotees, were present at the ceremony.

The event witnessed elaborate religious rituals, homams and Vedic recitations performed by priests, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. Devotees participated with enthusiasm, marking the occasion as a significant milestone in the temple’s history and a moment of collective pride for the local community.

The shrine, regarded by locals as a temple of historical and spiritual importance, has recently undergone reconstruction and beautification works ahead of the consecration ceremony.