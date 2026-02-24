Kishan Reddy champions sustainable mining at NLCIL

Neyveli /Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy undertook a two-day visit to Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) in Tamil Nadu on February 22–23, reviewing the company’s performance, financial status, renewable energy expansion, and sustainable mine closure initiatives.

During the visit, on Monday, the Minister chaired the National Mine Closure Conference themed “Moving Beyond Extraction: Mine Closure and Repurposing.” He emphasised that mine closure should not be treated merely as an administrative process but as an opportunity to restore the environment, conserve biodiversity, and generate new livelihood opportunities for local communities. “We are taking mine closure forward as a new beginning,” he said, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to make sustainable closure a national priority.

Reddy announced that repurposing closed mines would include models such as aquaculture, eco-parks, floating solar plants, data centres, sports complexes, and logistics hubs. He revealed that work has already begun to scientifically close 147 non-operational mines across the country.

At NLCIL’s Mine-1, the Minister planted saplings, inaugurated a butterfly park, distributed livestock to beneficiaries, and launched an OB-to-sand manufacturing plant. He praised NLCIL’s efforts to convert mined-out areas into hubs for agriculture, tourism, and biodiversity development.

Later, he met scientists from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to discuss rare earth element mining and processing, stressing the need for focused production. He also inaugurated Neyveli’s Platinum Jubilee Park and interacted with senior citizens at Anand Illame Old Age Home, distributing fruits and clothes. The Minister’s visit underscored the government’s commitment to sustainable mining practices and community-centric development, ensuring that mine closure becomes a catalyst for environmental restoration and economic renewal.